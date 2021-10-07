IPL 2021: Maxwell's run out gaming-changing moment, says Kohli after SRH beat RCB

Virat Kohli said Glenn Maxwell's run out was the game-changing moment as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday.



Batting first, SRH managed only 141 for 7 in 20 overs with Jason Roy top scoring for the Orange Army with 38-ball 44. Harshal Patel once again was the best bowler for RCB as he bagged three wickets, while Australia's Dan Christian claimed two scalps.

In reply to that, SRH produced a collective bowling effort as they defended their total to register only their third win from 13 matches this season.

Even with AB de Villiers at the crease, SRH ensured the South African batsman hardly got on strike.



"We don't want to stretch these games too deep, but having lost a couple of early wickets, rebuilding was key. Maxi's [Maxwell] run-out was the game-changing moment in terms of momentum and Maxi was in the zone to get a couple of big overs. With AB [de Villiers] you are never out of the game, but it is about making sure that the guy who's in flow is on strike in the crucial moments," Kohli said at the post-match presentation after RCB's loss in Abu Dhabi.

Kohli also praised spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who had been out of form but has managed to have found his touch just in time for RCB, who have already qualified for IPL 2021's playoffs.

"We had a good first half with the ball but not as effective with the bat chasing that down. Shahbaz [Ahmed] played a crucial knock at that stage, it is a game of small margins, I think Sunrisers held their nerve and bowled out their last few deliveries pretty well to not allow us to get us those big hits we were looking for.

He's [Yuze] bowling pretty well now, looks like he's worked on his bowling after all the time off and is back to the bowling way we know he can. Him bowling well has always been a good sign for the team. He's been magnificent with the ball," added Kohli.

Speaking about SRH's young Umran Malik, who has joined SRH as a replacement for T. Natarajan, Kohli said, "This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks [on Umran Malik]. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from hereon. The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximise their potential which is already being seen at the IPL level."

With one group match to go, RCB's net run rate is -0.159, which is very low when compared to the top two teams in the IPL 2021 points table. Irrespective of RCB's next result, Kohli and Co will finish the group stage in third place.

"We have been very professional as a team to handle both losses and victories, we haven't been over the top or too low with losses. A little hiccup in the journey but we carry on with the same momentum," added Kohli.

RCB's final group fixture is against table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday (Oct. 8) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.