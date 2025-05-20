IPL 2025 Playoffs and Final Scheduled in New Venues by BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced new venues and updated match timings for the playoffs and final of IPL 2025 after a week-long suspension prompted by border tensions with Pakistan.

Playoff fixtures, initially scheduled for Hyderabad and Kolkata, have been shifted to Mullanpur, New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. The IPL Governing Council cited prevailing weather forecasts and operational considerations in finalizing the revised plan.

Qualifier 1 will be staged at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on May 29, followed by the Eliminator in New Chandigarh on May 30. Qualifier 2 and the championship final are set for Ahmedabad on June 1 and June 3, respectively.

The league stage schedule from May 17 onward remains largely unchanged except for one additional hour added to playing conditions beginning May 20.

Key fixtures include:

17-May-2025, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

18-May-2025, Sunday, 3:30 PM IST: Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings, Jaipur

18-May-2025, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST: Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Titans, Delhi

19-May-2025, Monday, 7:30 PM IST: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow

20-May-2025, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi

21-May-2025, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai

22-May-2025, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST: Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad

23-May-2025, Friday, 7:30 PM IST: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow

24-May-2025, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST: Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, Jaipur

25-May-2025, Sunday, 3:30 PM IST: Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad

25-May-2025, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

26-May-2025, Monday, 7:30 PM IST: Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians, Jaipur

27-May-2025, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow

29-May-2025, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST: Qualifier 1, Mullanpur

30-May-2025, Friday, 7:30 PM IST: Eliminator, New Chandigarh

01-June-2025, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST: Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad

03-June-2025, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST: Final, Ahmedabad

The revised venues aim to ensure uninterrupted play and optimal spectator conditions for the cash-rich league’s climax.