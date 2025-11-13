IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Sanju Samson Trade Talks & Simple Player Trade Rules Explained

The buzz for the IPL 2026 Mini Auction has started.

The auction is likely to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 15 or 16.

Earlier, auctions were held in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024).

There is strong talk that Sanju Samson may leave Rajasthan Royals.

RR is likely to trade him to CSK, and in return, RR may get Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Here are the simple IPL trade rules:

Trade Window

Opens one month after the season and ends a week before the auction.

Trade Types

Player for cash

Player for player

How a Trade Starts

The buying team sends an EOI to BCCI.

The selling team must reply in 48 hours.

Player Approval

The player must agree and sign a consent form.

Higher Price Rule

If a new team offers more money, the extra amount is shared between the player and the selling team.

No Limit

Teams can trade any number of players.

Fitness

Traded players must be fit to play.

BCCI Power

BCCI can cancel a trade if it finds any issue.