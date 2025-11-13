IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Sanju Samson Trade Talks & Simple Player Trade Rules Explained
The IPL 2026 Mini Auction may be held in Abu Dhabi on December 15 or 16. Reports suggest a Sanju Samson trade to CSK.
The buzz for the IPL 2026 Mini Auction has started.
The auction is likely to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 15 or 16.
Earlier, auctions were held in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024).
There is strong talk that Sanju Samson may leave Rajasthan Royals.
RR is likely to trade him to CSK, and in return, RR may get Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.
Here are the simple IPL trade rules:
Trade Window
Opens one month after the season and ends a week before the auction.
Trade Types
Player for cash
Player for player
How a Trade Starts
The buying team sends an EOI to BCCI.
The selling team must reply in 48 hours.
Player Approval
The player must agree and sign a consent form.
Higher Price Rule
If a new team offers more money, the extra amount is shared between the player and the selling team.
No Limit
Teams can trade any number of players.
Fitness
Traded players must be fit to play.
BCCI Power
BCCI can cancel a trade if it finds any issue.