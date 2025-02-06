Ireland’s Aimee Maguire suspended from bowling in international cricket

New Delhi: Ireland’s left-arm spinner Aimee Maguire has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after an independent assessment confirmed that the left-arm spinner uses an illegal bowling action.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday that Aimee, 18, was reported by match officials for a suspect bowling action during the first ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship series against India at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 10, where she picked 3/57 in her eight overs.

“She subsequently underwent a bowling assessment at the ICC Accredited testing centre in Loughborough, United Kingdom, on 21 January, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension in her bowling action exceeds the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.”

“As a result, in accordance with clause 6.1 of the regulations, Aimee is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket. Her suspension will remain in effect until she undergoes a re-assessment of her bowling action which confirms that she can bowl with a legal action,” said the ICC.

Aimee is the younger sister of Ireland's opening bowler Jane Maguire, and came into limelight when she took career-best figures of 5-19 against England in her team’s first win against their closest neighbours since 2002 in last year.

So far, she has played 11 ODIs and nine T20Is for Ireland, and picked 25 wickets overall. After she was reported for the suspect action, Ireland dropped her for the rest of ODIs against India, while she was replaced by Genevieve Morrisey in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad in Malaysia.

While the senior women’s team faced a 3-0 defeat in the ODI series in India, the U19 team was able to make it to the Super Six stage of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia. They are now slated to play in the Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier alongside Bangladesh, Scotland, Thailand, West Indies and hosts’ Pakistan in the competition happening in April, which will determine the last two teams playing in the main tournament happening later this year in India.