Live
- President, Shah, Priyanka hail successful tunnel rescue mission
- BCCI takes Byju's to National Company Law Tribunal; reports
- J&K L-G hosts international cricket players
- Odisha CM launches AMA bank scheme
- IFFI 2023: Persian film ‘Endless Borders’ wins Golden Peacock; 'Kantara' bags Special Jury Award
- Protests at NIT, Srinagar against 'inflammatory' post by non-local student
- ‘Your courage an inspiration to others,’ says Modi after successful tunnel rescue mission
- IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas conferred with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award
- ‘Relieved,' says Gadkari after 41 workers rescued in Uttarakhand
- BRS candidate says if defeated, will die by suicide
Just In
J&K L-G hosts international cricket players
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Tuesday hosted high tea for international cricket players participating in Legends League cricket matches in Jammu city.
Jammu : J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Tuesday hosted high tea for international cricket players participating in Legends League cricket matches in Jammu city. The L-G met Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, and Stuart Binny.
While interacting with the cricketers, the L-G said the entire Jammu Kashmir is proud and excited about the matches being held at M.A. Stadium. “This is the first major international cricket after several decades and a beginning of new sporting era for Jammu and Kashmir.
“These matches featuring International Cricket stars will not only help us to achieve excellence in organising international sporting events but also popularise a robust sports culture in the masses, especially among the youth,” he said.
He said that the tournament is also an occasion to uphold the values of Cricket game, which seeks to promote peace, excellence, respect, friendship and unity.