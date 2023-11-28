J&K L-G hosts international cricket players

Jammu : J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Tuesday hosted high tea for international cricket players participating in Legends League cricket matches in Jammu city. The L-G met Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, and Stuart Binny.

While interacting with the cricketers, the L-G said the entire Jammu Kashmir is proud and excited about the matches being held at M.A. Stadium. “This is the first major international cricket after several decades and a beginning of new sporting era for Jammu and Kashmir.

“These matches featuring International Cricket stars will not only help us to achieve excellence in organising international sporting events but also popularise a robust sports culture in the masses, especially among the youth,” he said.

He said that the tournament is also an occasion to uphold the values of Cricket game, which seeks to promote peace, excellence, respect, friendship and unity.