Joakim Alexandersson to lead Indian Arrows women juniors in IWL 2

New Delhi: The Indian Arrows Women Juniors will participate in the 2024-25 Indian Women's League 2 under Swedish head coach Joakim Alexandersson.

Drawn in Group B, they will face Pudhuvai Unicorns in their first match at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence Phase 2 in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

"The idea is to give these players good training opportunities and game experience. We had good intensive preparations and I got to know the players well. We also played a good practice game against one of the boys' youth teams," said Alexandersson, who has been training the girls at The Sports School in Bengaluru.

With an average age of just around 15 years, the Indian Arrows Women Juniors will gain significant exposure from playing in a senior tournament with teams across the country. It serves as fruitful preparation for the SAFF U17 Women's Championship (September 2025) and the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers (October 2025).

AIFF secretary general, Anilkumar P, said, "The inclusion of Indian Arrows in the IWL 2 is a significant step towards nurturing young talent and providing them with valuable competitive exposure. This opportunity will allow the players to gain crucial match experience, refine their skills, and adapt to high-intensity football at a national level. It will strengthen their tactical understanding, resilience, and confidence, ultimately benefiting Indian women’s football in the long run."

This is not the first instance of an Indian Arrows team being fielded in a national women's league. In the 2021-22 IWL season, Indian Arrows Women finished in fifth place.

AIFF deputy secretary general, Satyanarayan M, said, "The camp for the U17 girls in Bengaluru started in January and we've continued that and included the team in the IWL 2. It will prepare them well for the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship and the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers."

Followed by the IWL 2 opener against Pudhuvai Uniorns, Indian Arrows Women Juniors will play Inter Kashi (April 4), Roots FC (April 7) and Casa Barwani SC (April 9) in Group B. The top two teams in the group will qualify for the six-team final round, comprising of winners and runners-up from Group A and C, which are being held in Goa.

"Of course, we want to finish in the top two and go to the final round. We know it’s going to be tough, but we want to get some more matches. It will mean a lot to play against senior opposition. The girls will understand what it takes to play against older and tougher opponents. We will get to know their character and qualities," added Alexandersson.

Indian Arrows Women Juniors' 26-member squad for IWL 2:

Goalkeepers: Khushi, Konjengbam Tamphasana Devi, Munni, Surajmuni Kumari.

Defenders: Amrita Ghosh, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Priya, Rupashree Munda, Tamanna, Viksit Bara.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Anita Dungdung, Anushka Kumari, Harmeen Kaur, Julan Nongmaithem, Lipi Kishan, Tonamabam Taniya Devi.

Forwards: Deepika Kumari, Gurleen Kaur, Gurnaz Kaur, Khushbu, Nisha, Reema Kumari, Shveta Rani, Valaina Jada Fernandes.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Nivetha Ramadoss

Goalkeeper coach: Hameed KK



