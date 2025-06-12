Live
Junior women’s hockey team beats Belgium 2-1
Antwerp: The Indian junior women’s hockey team continued their winning streak in the tour of Europe with a well-deserved win over Belgium. India...
In the 35th minute, India finally scored the opening goal as Lalthantluangi successfully converted a fortunate penalty stroke. In the last quarter, Van Hellemont (48') scored the equaliser through a field goal for Belgium.
However, just two minutes later, Geeta Yadav replied with a field goal herself and grabbed the winner for India. India then defended well to fend off the Belgian attacks in the final 10 minutes of the game and ensured they enjoyed another win over Belgium. After wrapping up the promising outing at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, the Indian team has now reached Europe for the five-match tour, which they kicked off their tour of Europe with a fantastic win against Belgium on Sunday. The Indian side won the game 3-2 at the Hockey Center of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein. After two consecutive wins, the Indian junior women will next play Belgium for the third and final time in their Tour of Europe on June 12. In Argentina, the Indian side delivered strong performances against quality opposition. They registered a 2-1 win and a 2-2 (2-3 SO) loss against Chile, earned a 1-1 (2-0 SO) win and a 2-4 loss against hosts Argentina, and defeated Uruguay twice — 3-2 and 2-2 (3-1 SO).