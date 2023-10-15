Live
- Podem Veeraiah as the candidate of Bhadrachalam assembly from the Congress party
- TPCC chief, CLP leader figure in Congress’ first list for Telangana
- World famous Mysuru Dasara celebration inagurated by music director Hamsalekha
- Asian Games silver medallist to compete
- ‘Ravan Wala Baba’ lives on in Titarpur
- LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires
- New Delhi: Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner
- Alumni remember days at Hindu College boys’ hostel
- Woman robbed of 6 tolas gold jewellery while playing Bathukamma in Mulugu
- Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party
Just In
Kane fractures thumb, ruled out of 3 games
Skipper Kane Williamson was on Saturday ruled out of New Zealand's next three World Cup matches, including the India game, at the least after fracturing his thumb while running between the wickets against Bangladesh here.
Chennai : Skipper Kane Williamson was on Saturday ruled out of New Zealand's next three World Cup matches, including the India game, at the least after fracturing his thumb while running between the wickets against Bangladesh here. The game against Bangladesh on Friday night was Williamson's first international outing in more than six months following his recovery from an ACL injury that he suffered in the IPL in March. He retired hurt after a well-made 78 at Chepauk. But a stroke of sheer bad luck has made Williamson unavailable for the games against Afghanistan here on October 18, India in Dharamsala on October 22 and South Africa in Pune on October 28.
His comeback for the remaining three league games in November will depend on how fast he recovers. "An X-ray has confirmed an undisplaced fracture to Kane Williamson's left thumb, after he was struck by a throw while running between the wickets in Friday's match against Bangladesh in Chennai," said New Zealand Cricket in a statement.