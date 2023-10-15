Kane fractures thumb, ruled out of 3 games

Chennai : Skipper Kane Williamson was on Saturday ruled out of New Zealand's next three World Cup matches, including the India game, at the least after fracturing his thumb while running between the wickets against Bangladesh here. The game against Bangladesh on Friday night was Williamson's first international outing in more than six months following his recovery from an ACL injury that he suffered in the IPL in March. He retired hurt after a well-made 78 at Chepauk. But a stroke of sheer bad luck has made Williamson unavailable for the games against Afghanistan here on October 18, India in Dharamsala on October 22 and South Africa in Pune on October 28.

His comeback for the remaining three league games in November will depend on how fast he recovers. "An X-ray has confirmed an undisplaced fracture to Kane Williamson's left thumb, after he was struck by a throw while running between the wickets in Friday's match against Bangladesh in Chennai," said New Zealand Cricket in a statement.