Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Just In
Kane powers Bayern past Bremen in Bundesliga
Harry Kane's second-half brace helped leaders Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.
The German giants took control from the kick-off as Jamal Musiala twice tested goalkeeper Michael Zetterer in the opening stages, reported Xinhua.
Bayern dominated possession but could not turn its dominance into a lead in the first half.
Bayern came out with all guns blazing in the second half, with Kane hitting the crossbar with a long-range shot in the 46th minute. The England striker opened the scoring 10 minutes later when he converted a penalty for handball.
Leroy Sane doubled the lead with eight minutes to play, latching onto Konrad Laimer's square pass moments after coming on as a substitute.
Bayern made it 3-0 in stoppage time after Kane netted his 29th consecutive penalty, also his 21st goal of the season.
"We need to keep the momentum going. We had a few more chances to score more goals. We have some big games coming up, we need to stay focused," said Kane.
Bayern is nine points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, while Werder Bremen remains in eighth place.