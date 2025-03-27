 Karnataka Cabinet Approves Rs 4 Milk Price Hike for Farmers

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved a Rs 4 hike in milk prices across the state. The additional amount will be directly paid to dairy farmers to address their ongoing demands for better compensation.

The Cabinet decided after repeated calls from farmers, various organizations, and the Department of Animal Husbandry. Milk federations across Karnataka voiced strong support for the price rise, and this move is expected to provide the much-needed financial relief to farmers struggling with rising costs.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah initially wasn't in favour of a price hike, but assured that a decision would be made by the cabinet after considering all factors. He emphasized that any increase would be contingent on ensuring that the entire additional amount would go directly to the dairy farmers.

Reports indicated that while farmers' organizations and the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) initially sought a Rs 5 per litre hike, the state government decided on an increase of Rs 4 per litre. Farmer groups such as Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Green Brigade have been protesting for the price hike of at least Rs 50 per litre.

Earlier, the government increased the prices in June 2024 by Rs 2 and added 50 ml of milk to each packet, a move that faced some criticism.