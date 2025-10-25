  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

Lakshya, Diksha, Shaina cruise into quarterfinals

Lakshya, Diksha, Shaina cruise into quarterfinals
x
Highlights

Chengdu (China): India’s Lakshya Rajesh, Diksha Sudhakar and Shaina Manimuthu stormed into the girls’ quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 and...

Chengdu (China): India’s Lakshya Rajesh, Diksha Sudhakar and Shaina Manimuthu stormed into the girls’ quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Championships here on Friday.

The sixth seed Diksha showed her composure while outclassing Chinese Taipei’s Pin Hsuan Chiang 21-19 21-15 to secure a last-eight berth in the U-17 segment.

Lakshya also entered the U-17 quarterfinals with a strong 21-16 21-11 win over Korea’s Lee Yun Seo,

In the U-15 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Manimuthu ousted China’s Li Man Lin 21-17 21-16 with commanding control from start to finish. In the girls’ doubles, Aditi Deepak Raj and BV Ponnamma Vriddhi held their nerve to edge past Korea’s Lee Yun Seo and Park Yoo Jeong 17-21 21-15 21-17.

In boys’ doubles, Charan Ram Thippana and Hari Krishna Veeramreddy produced a clinical 21-14 21-8 victory against Japan’s Kosuke Shinohara and Hiroto Nakatsuka. Jagsher Singh Khangurra eased past Malaysia’s Winson Choh 21-12 21-17 in singles.

In the U-15 boys’ singles, Wazir Singh

narrowly missed out on a quarterfinal spot after a valiant 19-21 22-20 22-24 loss to seventh seed Revan Adrilleo Saputra of Indonesia.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick