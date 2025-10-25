Live
- Four-day Chhath festival underway in Bihar
- Bosaraj Retorts to Narayanaswamy: Don't Forget Kharge Family's Role in Your Rise
- Police arrest accused Prashant Bankar in Maharashtra doctor's suicide case
- Trailer of Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' promises a grim drama on toxic relationships
- 'Blatant lie': Lalu Yadav on Centre running special trains to clear rush during Chhath
- Telangana Congress leaders arrive in Delhi for DCC candidate selection
- Nothing OS 4.0 Beta Brings Lock Glimpse and Curated Third-Party Apps to Phone (3a) Series
- Lakshya, Diksha, Shaina cruise into quarterfinals
- Global South must shape next phase of climate governance, say experts
- PM-SHRI row in Kerala deepens as CPI seeks scheme withdrawal
Lakshya, Diksha, Shaina cruise into quarterfinals
Chengdu (China): India’s Lakshya Rajesh, Diksha Sudhakar and Shaina Manimuthu stormed into the girls’ quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 and...
Chengdu (China): India’s Lakshya Rajesh, Diksha Sudhakar and Shaina Manimuthu stormed into the girls’ quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Championships here on Friday.
The sixth seed Diksha showed her composure while outclassing Chinese Taipei’s Pin Hsuan Chiang 21-19 21-15 to secure a last-eight berth in the U-17 segment.
Lakshya also entered the U-17 quarterfinals with a strong 21-16 21-11 win over Korea’s Lee Yun Seo,
In the U-15 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Manimuthu ousted China’s Li Man Lin 21-17 21-16 with commanding control from start to finish. In the girls’ doubles, Aditi Deepak Raj and BV Ponnamma Vriddhi held their nerve to edge past Korea’s Lee Yun Seo and Park Yoo Jeong 17-21 21-15 21-17.
In boys’ doubles, Charan Ram Thippana and Hari Krishna Veeramreddy produced a clinical 21-14 21-8 victory against Japan’s Kosuke Shinohara and Hiroto Nakatsuka. Jagsher Singh Khangurra eased past Malaysia’s Winson Choh 21-12 21-17 in singles.
In the U-15 boys’ singles, Wazir Singh
narrowly missed out on a quarterfinal spot after a valiant 19-21 22-20 22-24 loss to seventh seed Revan Adrilleo Saputra of Indonesia.