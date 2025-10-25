Lakshya, Diksha, Shaina cruise into quarterfinals

Chengdu (China): India’s Lakshya Rajesh, Diksha Sudhakar and Shaina Manimuthu stormed into the girls’ quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Championships here on Friday.

The sixth seed Diksha showed her composure while outclassing Chinese Taipei’s Pin Hsuan Chiang 21-19 21-15 to secure a last-eight berth in the U-17 segment.

Lakshya also entered the U-17 quarterfinals with a strong 21-16 21-11 win over Korea’s Lee Yun Seo,

In the U-15 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Manimuthu ousted China’s Li Man Lin 21-17 21-16 with commanding control from start to finish. In the girls’ doubles, Aditi Deepak Raj and BV Ponnamma Vriddhi held their nerve to edge past Korea’s Lee Yun Seo and Park Yoo Jeong 17-21 21-15 21-17.

In boys’ doubles, Charan Ram Thippana and Hari Krishna Veeramreddy produced a clinical 21-14 21-8 victory against Japan’s Kosuke Shinohara and Hiroto Nakatsuka. Jagsher Singh Khangurra eased past Malaysia’s Winson Choh 21-12 21-17 in singles.

In the U-15 boys’ singles, Wazir Singh

narrowly missed out on a quarterfinal spot after a valiant 19-21 22-20 22-24 loss to seventh seed Revan Adrilleo Saputra of Indonesia.