Maguire will not face jail time if found guilty, says lawyer
London: It is unlikely that England defender Harry Maguire will face any jail time if he is found guilty of charges of assault and attempted bribery of a police officer, according to a lawyer in Mykonos.
The Manchester United captain spent two nights in police custody after he was arrested during a holiday with family and friends on the Greek island of Mykonos, as per a Sky Sports report.
Maguire denied charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official. Zannis Panayotakopoulos, a lawyer in Mykonos, has said the charges Maguire faces are not serious felony charges.
"Bribes are very serious crimes in Greece," said Zannis as quoted by Sky Sports. "But I believe that it has become a misdemeanour. The highest sentence can be five years imprisonment and a fine.
"But most of these crimes have big and heavy fines and definitely not prison time. In Greece, in our legal system, we have second chances."