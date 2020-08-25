Maguire will not face jail time if found guilty, says lawyer

London: It is unlikely that England defender Harry Maguire will face any jail time if he is found guilty of charges of assault and attempted bribery of a police officer, according to a lawyer in Mykonos.

The Manchester United captain spent two nights in police custody after he was arrested during a holiday with family and friends on the Greek island of Mykonos, as per a Sky Sports report.

Maguire denied charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official. Zannis Panayotakopoulos, a lawyer in Mykonos, has said the charges Maguire faces are not serious felony charges.

"Bribes are very serious crimes in Greece," said Zannis as quoted by Sky Sports. "But I believe that it has become a misdemeanour. The highest sentence can be five years imprisonment and a fine.

"But most of these crimes have big and heavy fines and definitely not prison time. In Greece, in our legal system, we have second chances."