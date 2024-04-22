Marina Lalramnghaki happy to make it to core group of Indian women’s hockey team

New Delhi: Marina Lalramnghaki, the young and energetic midfielder from Mizoram, is quite happy for herself having recently made it to the 33-member Indian women’s hockey team core group, which is currently undergoing training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru.

Her selection came after thorough evaluations of a 60-member assessment squad during intense trials conducted on April 6 and 7, 2024. Her outstanding display of skill and unwavering determination stood out prominently, securing her position among the nation’s top hockey players.

The 22-year-old midfielder, a product of Hockey Mizoram, displayed outstanding performance during the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship in Pune, in which she netted three goals thus garnering attention for her agility and strategic play on the field.

Marina’s journey in hockey has been marked by her participation in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2021 and the U-21 3 Nations Invitational Tournament in Australia in 2019.

Reflecting on her selection, Marina said, "I was overwhelmed with joy when I received the news of my selection in the core group. It was a dream come true moment for me, and tears of joy filled my eyes. I always had confidence in my abilities, and the successful trials reaffirmed my belief."

With her sights set on upcoming tournaments, Marina is determined to earn a place in the 18-member Indian squad for the challenges ahead.

"My ultimate goal is to contribute to the success of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team in the 2026 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. However, currently, my focus is to make it to the national squad. Nevertheless, I am fully committed to giving my best and making my country proud," Marina emphasized.

Marina's journey in hockey began at the age of 10 during her school days. Her talent was soon recognized, leading to her selection in the SAI Women Hockey Academy in Thenzawl, Mizoram. She credits her inspiration to Lalremsiami and idolises the Indian team's midfielder Sushila Chanu.

“Drawing inspiration from Lalremsiami, whose journey from Mizoram resonates deeply with my own, I was propelled to pursue a hockey career," Marina said, before adding, "Her relentless dedication and remarkable achievements served as a guiding light, instilling in me the belief that dreams can be turned into reality with perseverance and hard work."

"Additionally, I have always looked up to Indian team midfielder Sushila Chanu as a role model. Her exceptional skills, abilities, and commitment to the sport have left an indelible mark on me. I aspire to emulate her success on the field and contribute to the legacy of Indian hockey," she concluded.