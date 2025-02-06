Melbourne Stars sign Mitchell Swepson on three-year deal

Melbourne: Melbourne Stars have signed leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson on a three-year deal on the final day of the BBL's first player movement window.

Swepson makes the move from the Brisbane Heat, where he played 87 matches over the course of 10 years, including the BBL 2023-24 title.

The 31-year-old has 72 scalps to his name in BBL with an average of 31.12 and an economy rate of 7.66. However, he struggled in the 2024-25 season, taking only four wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 8.93.

As Swepson was not among the 10 players contracted by the Heat before the player movement window, the Stars took advantage and secured him on a three-year deal on the final day of the window.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the Brisbane Heat for all the opportunities they gave me and kickstarting my T20 career. I’ll be forever grateful for all of the support they’ve given me and my family over the years. I’m excited to sign for the Stars and watching from afar this year, the team took some huge steps forward.

"I can’t wait to head to Melbourne and the MCG next summer and get stuck into working with Stoin, Peter Moores and the team," Melbourne Stars sign Mitchell Swepson on a three-year deal

Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said Swepson will fill an important need in the Stars list.

“We’ve been on the lookout for a high performing domestic spinner and Mitch will form an important part of the Stars attack over the next 3 years. As well as his talent with the ball, Mitch is a very experienced T20 player in Australia, will provide valuable leadership and support to Marcus Stoinis and, at 31, is at the peak of his powers.”

Melbourne Stars' current BBL 15 squad includes Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Liam Hatcher, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson.