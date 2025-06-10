MS Dhoni Inducted into ICC Hall of Fame 2025 Alongside Global Cricket Legends

Indian former cricketer and captain MS Dhoni was honoured with a place in the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame 2025. The announcement was made during a grand ceremony hosted at Abbey Road Studios in London, celebrating cricketing excellence across generations.

The former Indian captain joins an elite group of seven inductees this year. The men’s category also features Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith from South Africa, Matthew Hayden from Australia, and Daniel Vettori from New Zealand. In the women’s section, Sana Mir of Pakistan and Sarah Taylor of England have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the sport.

This year’s class of inductees was selected by a panel comprising existing ICC Hall of Famers, senior ICC executives, and prominent cricket journalists. The ceremony, titled ‘A Day with the Legends’, added these iconic figures to a growing list that now includes 122 Hall of Famers.

MS Dhoni, widely regarded as one of the greatest leaders in the history of cricket, is the only captain to have won all three major ICC white-ball tournaments—the ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and ICC Cricket World Cup.

With this induction, Dhoni became the 11th Indian cricketer to receive the Hall of Fame honour. Other Indian legends inducted include Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag, among others.

Established in 2009, the ICC Hall of Fame serves to celebrate the most influential players in the history of the game. It symbolises global recognition for those who have shaped cricket through exceptional skill, leadership, and sportsmanship.