Mumbai Reaches Playoffs with 59-Run Win Over Delhi, Suryakumar and Santner Shine

Suryakumar Yadav (73 not out off 43 balls, with 7 fours and 4 sixes) and Santner (3/11) were the stars of the match as Mumbai Indians stormed into the playoffs. Mumbai defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in a crucial match on Wednesday.

Delhi, which lost this must-win match, is out of the knockout race. With only one more match left, Delhi can only reach 15 points if they win that game. This is the 11th time that Mumbai, which has won the title five times, has reached the playoffs. Gujarat, Bangalore, and Punjab have already secured their playoff berths.

Mumbai scored 180/5 in 20 overs. Tilak Verma (27), Naman Dhir (24 not out), and Rickelton (25) contributed well. Mukesh took 2 wickets. Delhi were bowled out for 121 in 18.2 overs. Sameer Rizvi (39) and Vipraj (20) were the top scorers. Bumrah took 3 wickets. Delhi captain Axar was ruled out of the match due to illness, so Du Plessis captained the team. Suryakumar was named the 'Player of the Match'.



