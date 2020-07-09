NCOEs to be divided into facilities devoted for seniors, juniors: Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) will be divided into senior and junior facilities for each sport. Rijiju also said that there will be regional talent identification teams who will be further divided on the basis of each sport for scouting athletes for the proposed junior Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

"We will have a regional talent identification team. For example for South India we will have a separate team. They will be responsible for identifying talent in that region," said Rijiju in a webinar on "Role of Corporate India for Fit India" organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India. "There will also be separate teams for each sport. We will pick up those young talents and start the TOPS Junior. Right now we have only the senior TOPS scheme going on.