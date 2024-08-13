Need to play a little bit better in the coming one-dayers, says India ‘A’ captain Minnu Mani

New Delhi: India ‘A’ captain Minnu Mani believes her team has to put up a better performance in the upcoming one-day series against Australia ‘A’ post a 3-0 defeat to the visitors in the T20 leg of the multi-format tour. The 50-over games between India ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’ start from Wednesday at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

“All players did well and still we need to improve and we need to play a little more better (in the coming) games. But getting a chance to play against Australia, this is a wonderful opportunity. First two games were a little close and (in) last match we were not up to the mark.”

“We all sat together, we discussed what are the things we can do better for coming one days. I hope we will do better in one days. We all really gelled well enough and all are in a good mood to go for the ODIs as one unit. Though we lost the ODIs, it didn’t affect our morale,” said Minnu in a virtual interaction.

Asked if there were chats of her with the senior women’s team think tank on what has expected out of players on the ‘A’ tour, Minnu said, “Nothing, nothing. We had a four-day camp before coming here in Bengaluru, and other than that, nothing else.”

“We are here to explore our cricket and knowing (how to play in) the different conditions. I think everyone will get a chance to play their game. So nothing much, just we are experiencing the different conditions and different situations and everything.”

Minnu, who played four T20Is for India last year, has chipped in with knocks of 22 and 17 not out in two T20 games, apart from taking two wickets collectively against Australia ‘A’. The off-spin all-rounder feels she needs to step up her game in the coming matches of the tour as the side’s leader.

“For me, I think whatever the chance I got, I think I used it well. Even (in) the last match also, we were lacking (in) our batting. So that time also I could contribute for my team some runs.”

“It is a great learning experience for us to play here in different conditions. We are getting better as the matches come. So as a captain, I feel I should contribute for the team. Whatever the situation, that doesn't matter, but I should show the responsibility.”

Uma Chetry, who was tried at number three by India in the fag end of Women’s Asia Cup, got to bat at that position just once in the T20 games in Australia. Kiran Navgire, who had some chances of batting in the top-order during WPL 2024, hasn’t got much chances there. Minnu said the team is trying out who can be the best fit in various positions.

“Actually, we are giving them different responsibilities, different positions. Like, how they can come up with a good mindset and how well they can do better, and (at) which slots each batter can play better. So we are just giving them different scenarios and different situations. That's it; other than that, nothing else.”

Kiran did well in the third T20 at Allan Border Field, where she top-scored with 20-ball 38, to lend some respectability to the batting scorecard of India ‘A’. “I think she is the one player who can hit big (boundaries). In this T20s also, she showed that she can bat anywhere in the team and she can score runs also. So for us, this is a big advantage, like wherever we can use her as a batter, which is a very big effort.”