Not planning to retire anytime soon: Paddler Sharath Kamal

Tokyo: India's top table tennis player, 38-year-old Achanta Sharath Kamal has said that he will take a "lot of positives" from his defeat against China's former world No. 1 and three-time world champion Ma Long in the third round at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sharath Kamal put up a superb fight against the reigning Olympic champion, and even took a game off the Chinese before losing 1-4 in men's singles, in a match where Ma Long was seen shaking his head in frustration at times.

Sharath Kamal, competing in his fourth Olympics, said on Tuesday that, "His legs were shaking. I could see him shake. And I was happy I could put him in that position.

"As far as this Olympics go, there are a lot of positives for me," Sharath Kamal, who had reached the Round of 32 at the quadrennial showpiece for the first time, was quoted as saying by olympics.com.

"We were maybe a little unfortunate with the draw, running into the team that won the bronze in the first round of mixed doubles. And facing Long in the third round."