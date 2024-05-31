Live
Just In
NY promises tight security for India-Pak clash following terror threat
New York's Nassau County will have unprecedented security arrangements in place for the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 due...
New York's Nassau County will have unprecedented security arrangements in place for the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 due to the threat of a terror attack here even though state Governor Kathy Hochul insisted that it is not credible "at this time." The Eisenhower Park Stadium at the Nassau County will host eight matches of the tournament-proper, including India's three outings. The Indians will also play a practice game against Bangladesh here on June 1.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she has directed state police to elevate security measures to ensure safety of the crowds. "In preparation for the World Cup my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe. While there is no credible threat at this time, I've directed @nyspolice (NYPD) to elevate security measures & we'll continue to monitor as the event nears," Hochul said in a post on X.
A report on CNN said that New York officials are putting safety precautions in place "after terror group ISIS-K made a global threat earlier this year" against the World Cup. Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said on Wednesday that the event received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April.