Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain bags bronze medal after losing in semis

Tokyo, Aug 4: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has taken the bronze medal in women's welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old from Assam lost the semifinal in a unanimous decision to Turkish top seed Busenaz Surmeneli at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena.
Lovlina's bronze is India's third medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
