OU College of Engg wins ball badminton C’ship title

In a keenly contested final, the OU College of Engineering defeated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College 33-35, 35-28, 35-29 to clinch the Osmania University Inter-College Ball Badminton Championships title.

Irfan and Tanish starred for the champions, while Anand and Aravind put up a strong fight for the runners-up. In the third-place match, University PG College, Siddipet, beat GDC, Ibrahimpatnam 35-28, 35-30. Dr. S. Radhika, Principal, GDC, Ibrahimpatnam, was the chief guest while Sr. Prof. B Sunil Kumar, Principal, UCPE, Sr. Prof. K.Deepla, Director and Secy. BOC,IUT,OU, and Dr. K.Narsing Rao, Org. Secy attended as the guests of honour. The championship was organised by Government Degree College, Ibrahimpatnam.