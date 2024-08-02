Paris Olympics 2024: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar meets with an accident, doing fine; her mother hospitalised

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar and her family met with an accident in Paris but the golfer was unscathed. However, Diksha’s mother suffered a spinal cord injury and was hospitalised. The Indian golfer’s event commences on August 7 and she is set to compete in her event as per schedule.

Diksha, her father Col Naren Dagar, her mother and her brother were returning from the India House in Paris to her Paris Olympic Games Village when their car collided with another car.



Col Naren Dagar also doubles up as Diksha’s caddie and is also doing fine.



Diksha is also planning to attend her practice schedule as planned and will be playing her match, her father confirmed. The women’s golf event starts on August 7 and will end on August 10.



However, what could be a matter of concern is how Diksha’s mother has been hospitalised after the accident. Her mother has a suspected injury in the spinal cord area and will have to spend the next few days in a hospital.



The extent of the injury will be known after tests and diagnosis.



The accident occurred when Diksha’s car was crossing a signal and in order to give way to an ambulance, the Indian golfer’s car driver failed to see another car, whose view was blocked by the ambulance, and ended up hitting on the side.



The ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 is Diksha’s second Olympic appearance after her debut at the Tokyo Olympics.



The men’s golf category commenced on August 1 with two Indians – Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar – taking part.



Aditi Ashok and Diksha are the four golfers in the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics.

