Paris Olympics: 'She earned quota in 53kg, not by cheating', says wrestler Antim's coach

Paris: Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics has not only dashed her gold medal hopes but also ignited a series of controversies and questions.

Vinesh, competing in the women’s 50 kg freestyle category, was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit by a mere 100 grams during her second weigh-in. Despite a valiant effort to shed the excess weight overnight, Vinesh could not meet the stringent requirement, leading to her disqualification.

The disqualification raised eyebrows and sparked a wave of controversy, with many questioning the fairness of the situation and the circumstances surrounding Antim's quota in the 53 kg class, a category Vinesh used to fight in.

Antim’s coach, Vikas, addressed the allegations of cheating and clarified that Antim earned her place in a fair manner, "Vinesh was injured when Antim was selected in 53 kg, and she won the quota for India. There was no cheating by anyone," Vikas told IANS.

While Vinesh was recovering from ACL injury, Antim emerged as a formidable contender in Indian wrestling. Antim’s impressive performance earned her a maiden senior world championship bronze medal in the women’s 53 kg category and secured a quota for the Paris Olympics. This left Vinesh with no choice but to compete in the 50 kg category, the lightest in the women's wrestling category.

Vinesh's journey through different weight categories highlights the challenges faced by wrestlers as they progress in their careers. She competed in the 48 kg category at the 2016 Rio Olympics at the age of 22. As she grew older, maintaining that weight became increasingly difficult.

She had moved to the 53 kg category by the time of the Tokyo Olympics. Even in the 53 kg category, Vinesh struggled with significant weight loss, which led to poor recovery and frequent injuries.