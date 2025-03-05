Live
PCI launches World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025
New Delhi: Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Tuesday launched the World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025, scheduled from March 11 to 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The event will feature over 90 competitions across three days, with participation from elite para-athletes representing 20 countries. Top nations, including Germany, Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, will have their athletes competing in the event. The official logo of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 was also launched on Tuesday, showcasing a vibrant representation of India’s rich cultural heritage and sporting excellence. It features traditional Indian musical instruments such as the sitar, drum, and flute, symbolizing India’s artistic expression.
The logo also showcases various para-athletic sports, including wheelchair racing, javelin throw, and running, highlighting the essence of para sports and the spirit of inclusivity. Additionally, it depicts yoga and athletic movements, emphasizing India’s connection with holistic well-being, fitness, and discipline.
Adorned with intricate Indian motif’s, the logo symbolises unity, tradition, and the vibrancy of Indian culture. Together, these elements celebrate India’s diverse heritage while reinforcing the significance of para sports on the global stage. Devendra Jhajharia, president of the Paralympic Committee of India, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, “The World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025 is not just about competition—it is a celebration of resilience, inclusivity, and excellence.