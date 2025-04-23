Porel, Rahul guide DC to 8-wkt win against LSG

Lucknow: Opener Abishek Porel and KL Rahul struck half centuries and shared a 69-run partnership as Delhi Capitals thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Chasing 160 for victory, Porel scored 51 off 36 balls, while in-form Rahul struck an unbeaten 57 (42 balls) to make it a one-sided contest, as DC completed the task in 17.5 overs. Skipper Axar Patel made 34 not out off 20 balls. Rahul also completed 5,000 runs in IPL on way to his half-century. Earlier, pacer Mukesh Kumar picked four scalps after a fiery start by Aiden Markram (52) and Mitchell Marsh (45), to help Delhi Capitals restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 159/6. After electing to bowl first in this top-of-the-table clash, Axar Patel surprised everyone by leading them from the front and taking the new ball to bowl out his quota in the first seven overs.

The DC skipper ended with economical figures of 0-29 in his four-over quota, helping limit the destruction caused by Markram and Marsh in the power-play this season, but the duo targeted the pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, and Mukesh Kumar. Markram raised his half-century in 30 deliveries and seemed to be in top form before trying to clear Chameera’s outside-off delivery over the long boundary on the offside and was caught by Tristan Stubbs. Just like clockwork, Axar deployed his most economical asset this season in Kuldeep Yadav, but Nicholas Pooran (9) had other ideas and struck him for consecutive boundaries to start his innings. However, his time at the crease was short-lived as a slower bouncer by Starc saw Pooran nick the ball onto his own stumps to deliver the second blow.

Brief score

Lucknow Super Giants 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 52, Mitchell Marsh 45, Ayush Badoni 36; Mukesh Kumar 4/33) lost to Delhi Capitals: 161 for 2 in 17.5 overs (Abishek Porel 51, KL Rahul 57 not out, Axar Patel 34 not out; Aiden Markram 2/30) by 8 wickets.