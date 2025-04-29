Premier League Opens New Office in Mumbai to Boost Football Engagement

The Premier League on Tuesday inaugurated its first Indian office in Mumbai to extend its outreach among local supporters and football authorities and to bolster both community-level and elite-level programmes. The new base will reinforce partnerships, deepen fan engagement and drive the League’s growth strategy in one of its fastest-growing markets.

The Mumbai office will serve as a hub for the Premier League’s long-running Premier Skills programme, launched in collaboration with the British Council in 2007. Over 18 years, the initiative has operated in more than 18 states, training upwards of 7,300 coaches, referees and educators and reaching some 124,000 young participants. By housing local staff and resources, the League aims to accelerate coach education and broaden access to grassroots football across India.

Beyond community outreach, the League will strengthen ties with the Indian Super League (ISL) under a renewed cooperation agreement. First signed in 2014, the partnership has facilitated exchanges on governance, youth academies, coach training and referee development. The updated pact, sealed at the Next Gen Mumbai Cup event, will maintain knowledge-sharing and operational support between the two competitions.

“The Mumbai office will enable closer collaboration with fans, JioStar and other stakeholders,” Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said, noting that a local presence allows faster decision-making and more tailored programming. He added that the League and its clubs welcome India’s large and engaged audience and see further opportunity to nurture talent and partnerships.

In 2019, the league joined forces with the ISL and the Reliance Foundation to launch the Next Gen Cup, an under-19 international tournament designed to test Indian youth teams against academies from Premier League clubs. The sixth edition is scheduled for May 2025 in Mumbai, where ISL youth sides will face English counterparts in a showcase aimed at raising competitive standards and scouting emerging talent.

The Mumbai office follows the Premier League’s pattern of establishing overseas bases to protect content rights and bolster broadcast partnerships. Singapore was the first international outpost in 2019, primarily focused on anti-piracy efforts. A New York office opened in July 2023 to expand fan outreach in the United States, working with NBC Sports, and a Beijing office launched in October 2024 to support growth initiatives in China.

Local stakeholders expect the new office to deepen collaboration with India’s football authorities and governing bodies, creating pathways for player development and commercial opportunities. By integrating community projects with elite events and broadcast activities, the Premier League aims to build a unified strategy that serves fans, clubs and partners across India.