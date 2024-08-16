Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Paris Olympics athletes

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian athletes who participated at the Paris Olympics 2024 and Indian athletes, despite hardships, can achieve laurels on the global stage.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Modi took the examples of how Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win two medals in one edition of the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra’s feat in back-to-back Olympics and how Aman Sehrawat defied odds to become India’s another medalist.



The Prime Minister said the Paris Olympics registered several firsts for India and it would act as a launchpad for many such moments in the future. “In the almost 125 years of the Olympics, for the first time, our Manu is the first Indian woman to win two medals. Neeraj became the first Indian athlete to win both gold and silver in individual events. In hockey, India won medals for the second time in a row after 52 years. Aman, at just 21 years old, made the country proud by winning a medal. Now, the nation is getting to know more about Aman’s life, showing that despite personal hardships, one can achieve their dreams and goals. Challenges remain but Aman has shown us what is possible,” the Prime Minister said.



He added that Vinesh Phogat’s feat of reaching the gold medal match is a pride for the nation and lauded Dheeraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhagat for staying in contention for a medal, Lakshya Sen for his consistency and Avinash Sable to run in the men’s steeplechase final at the Olympics. “In seven shooting events, Indian shooters reached the finals for the first time in Olympic history. In archery, Dheeraj (Bommadevara) and Ankita (Bhakat) became the first Indians to compete for a medal. And our Lakshya Sen, your match energised the entire country. You became the first Indian male player to reach the semi-finals. Our Avinash Sable also qualified for the finals in the steeplechase, making it another first for India in this format,” the Prime Minister said, addressing the sportspersons.

