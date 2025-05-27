Punjab Kings confirms top-two spot in IPL

Jaipur: Priyansh Arya (62 off 35 balls) and Josh Inglis (73 off 42) struck sparkling half-centuries to lead Punjab Kings to a massive win in 185-run chase against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With the triumph, Punjab Kings ensured a top-two finish with 19 points in the league stage. Skipper Shreyas Iyer finished the match for his side with a maximum. Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Indian great Sachin Tendulkar for most runs in an IPL season by a Mumbai Indian batter.

His innings of 57, saw him move past Tendulkar’s tally of 618 runs from the 2010 season during MI’s match against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and propelled his side’s score to 184/7.

SKY now has 640 runs in 14 innings and also created the record of most 25+ scores in a single edition of the IPL.

With scores of 29, 48, 27*, 67, 28, 40, 26, 68*, 40*, 54, 48*, 35, 73*, and 51*Yadav is having his most prolific season yet in the tournament, with his second best being 605 runs in 2023. The India T20 captain is currently third in the orange cap race, only behind Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

In an innings where batters failed to make much of a mark, Suryakumar Yadav’s gritty 57 led Mumbai Indians to a total of 184/7 in 20 overs

Yadav, who is known for his innovation and aggressive batting, has now certainly added longevity to his innings. His 57 off 39 deliveries saw him bat deep while his teammates struggled to make big scores and launched an all out attack in the death overs.

After being put to bat first, Ryan Rickelton (27) took to an attacking approach, which saw him score three boundaries in the opening two overs, Rohit Sharma (24) struggled to get going and it was not until the fourth over that MI really took the attack to the Punjab bowlers.

With Harpreet Brar getting the ball, Rohit walked down the pitch and dispatched it for a six between deep mid-wicket and long-on. He then followed it with a four on the next delivery.

With runs beginning to flow, Shreyas Iyer reintroduced Marco Jansen, after he only went for six runs in his first over, and he delivered his national team compatriot’s wicket on the first ball. A back of a length delivery saw Rickelton try to pull but he mistimed it straight to the PBKS skipper at mid-on.

Yadav found the boundary on his first ball of the innings and helped Mumbai reach 52/1 at the end of the powerplay.