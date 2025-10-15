PVL 2025: Goa Guardians take on Black Hawks to keep playoff hopes alive

Hyderabad: The Goa Guardians return to action with renewed confidence as they take on the Hyderabad Black Hawks in a crucial fixture of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season 4, which could define both teams’ campaigns. After a commanding 3-0 victory over the Kolkata Thunderbolts, the Guardians have climbed to fourth place, reigniting their hopes of a semifinal berth.

With only their second win so far, Goa now face a must-win scenario to maintain momentum and stay alive in the playoff race.

Goa’s success against Kolkata was built on teamwork, quick transitions, and a sharp attacking display led by captain Chirag Yadav, whose consistency has anchored the side all season. Setter Rohit Yadav's crafty distribution gave Goa’s hitters freedom to exploit gaps, while Libero Ramanathan's defensive resilience kept rallies alive at crucial moments. The Guardians will need a similar all-round performance to overcome a Hyderabad side desperate to bounce back.

The Black Hawks, currently eighth in the standings in the 10-team league, have endured a difficult run with three straight defeats since their opening-day triumph. Despite flashes of brilliance from Guru and Niyas, Hyderabad’s lack of cohesion in the backcourt has cost them dearly. They’ll need to rediscover their rhythm quickly or risk slipping out of contention entirely.

The battle promises contrasting storylines - Goa’s determination to climb higher versus Hyderabad’s fight for redemption. The Guardians’ home advantage and recent form give them a slight edge, but Hyderabad’s attacking talent can turn matches around if given space to operate. Expect a competitive encounter filled with long rallies, fiery blocks, and perhaps a few momentum-swinging moments that could determine which side keeps its season alive.

Mumbai Meteors currently lead the standings with 11 points from four matches, following a tie for the top spot with Bengaluru Torpedoes, who also have 11 points from four games. Ahmedabad Defenders are third with eight points from four matches, while Goa Guardians are fourth with eight points from five matches.



