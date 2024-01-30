Live
Ravula Sridhar Reddy presents prizes to winners. Pickle ball tournament winners
Highlights
Ravula Sridhar Reddy president Amateur Telangana Pickle Ball Association distributed the prizes in closing ceremony of avk pickle ball tournament
Ravula Sridhar Reddy president Amateur Telangana Pickle Ball Association distributed the prizes in closing ceremony of avk pickle ball tournament 27th and 28th January and felicitated the shri Mike international pickle ball player from Florida in the age category above 50 years
Men’s Singles
1.Sayam Bothra
2. Sahil bafna
Women single
1. Nikitha yehnibera
2.Prachi golus
Men's doubles
1. Sahil and dhaval
2. Sridhar and vishavanath
Women’s double
1. Prachi n Nikita
2. Irene n ishanvi
U-15 boys
1. Mustafa
2. Abdul ahad
U-15 girls
1. Irene
2. hazira
Above 50 years category
1.mike
2.sunil
