  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

Ravula Sridhar Reddy presents prizes to winners. Pickle ball tournament winners

Ravula Sridhar Reddy presents prizes to winners. Pickle ball tournament winners
x
Highlights

Ravula Sridhar Reddy president Amateur Telangana Pickle Ball Association distributed the prizes in closing ceremony of avk pickle ball tournament

Ravula Sridhar Reddy president Amateur Telangana Pickle Ball Association distributed the prizes in closing ceremony of avk pickle ball tournament 27th and 28th January and felicitated the shri Mike international pickle ball player from Florida in the age category above 50 years

Men’s Singles

1.Sayam Bothra

2. Sahil bafna

Women single

1. Nikitha yehnibera

2.Prachi golus

Men's doubles

1. Sahil and dhaval

2. Sridhar and vishavanath

Women’s double

1. Prachi n Nikita

2. ⁠Irene n ishanvi

U-15 boys

1. Mustafa

2. ⁠Abdul ahad

U-15 girls

1. Irene

2. ⁠hazira

Above 50 years category

1.mike

2.sunil

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X