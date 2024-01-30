Ravula Sridhar Reddy presents prizes to winners. Pickle ball tournament winners

Ravula Sridhar Reddy president Amateur Telangana Pickle Ball Association distributed the prizes in closing ceremony of avk pickle ball tournament 27th and 28th January and felicitated the shri Mike international pickle ball player from Florida in the age category above 50 years



Men’s Singles

1.Sayam Bothra

2. Sahil bafna

Women single

1. Nikitha yehnibera

2.Prachi golus

Men's doubles

1. Sahil and dhaval

2. Sridhar and vishavanath

Women’s double

1. Prachi n Nikita

2. ⁠Irene n ishanvi

U-15 boys

1. Mustafa

2. ⁠Abdul ahad

U-15 girls

1. Irene

2. ⁠hazira

Above 50 years category

1.mike

2.sunil