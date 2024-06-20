Regan sets a world record

Indianapolis: This world record was five years in the making for Regan Smith. What an up-and-down journey it's been. Bouncing back from a close-but-no-Olympics call in her first race, Smith set a world record in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the US swimming trials on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old Minnesota native touched in 57.13 seconds, easily beating the mark of 57.33 set a year ago by Australia's Kaylee McKeown.

Smith was just 17 when she first set a world record in the 100 at the 2019 World Championships. But, she struggled to deal with the sudden, newfound fame, ceding dominance in the event to McKeown.

“A long time coming,” Smith said. “It's about time.” There was never any doubt about Smith's talent, but a lack of confidence was almost crippling at times. She's been working with a sports psychologist since October, which helped turn things around mentally. Her coach, Bob Bowman, best known for his work with 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps, took care of the physical side with a gruelling training regimen.

“This is incredibly rewarding,” Smith said. “When I was a teenager, I had not done much. There was no pressure on me. I was always the youngest. No one expected much from me. I could go into it fearless.” Once she tasted success, it was hard to get back on top. She made the US team for the Tokyo Olympics but finished third in the backstroke as McKeown took the gold. “I've always had it physically, but I didn't have it mentally,” Smith conceded.