Rs.67.32cr for upgradation of six centres for Khelo India: Sports Ministry

New Delhi: Rs 67.32 crore has been set aside for upgradation of six centres across the country for Khelo India Centre of Excellence (KISCE) for financial year 2020-21 and four subsequent years, the Sports Ministry announced on Saturday.

The ministry said it has approved upgradation of States Sports Academy, Sarusajai, Guwahati for which Rs 7.96 crore has been allotted; JNS Complex, Shillong (Rs 8.39 cr); Paljor Stadium, Gangtok (Rs 7.91 c); New Sports Complex, Silvassa (Rs 8.05 cr); Madhya Pradesh State Academy (Rs 19 cr); and, Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune (Rs 16 cr).

The support provided to the centres will include upgradation of infrastructure alongwith setting up of sports science centres and providing "quality coaches and sports science human resources like physiotherapists, strength and conditioning experts and so on".

The academies will also be provided with a "high performance manager to ensure quality of sports science input and performance management".