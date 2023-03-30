Rybakina hits 10 aces in Miami for 12th straight win

Miami Gardens: Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to 12 matches by delivering 10 aces — her fourth consecutive outing with at least that many — in a 6-3, 6-0 victory over 25th-seeded Martina Trevisan in the Miami Open quarterfinals.

Rybakina has 46 aces through four matches at the hard-court tournament in Florida and a WTA-leading 201 this season. The 23-year-old, who represents Kazakhstan, improved to 20-4 in 2023, including a run to the Australian Open final in January and a title at Indian Wells, California, last week. She is trying to become only the fifth player to win the women's trophies at Indian Wells and Miami in the same season. Top-ranked IgaSwiatek did it a year ago; she withdrew from Miami this time because of a rib injury. "Of course it would be amazing to achieve something like that," the 10th-seeded Rybakina said about the prospect of completing what's known as the Sunshine Double, "but it's still far away."

So far in Rybakina's career, 13 of her 18 semifinal appearances have come on hard courts. She will face No. 3 Jessica Pegula for a berth in the final after the American fought off two match points and outlasted No. 27 Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) in a match that ended just before 1:30 a.m. after play had been delayed by rain. Trevisan reached the French Open semifinals in 2022.