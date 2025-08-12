Live
Ryder Cup cheer for Tommy Fleetwood after heartbreak in Memphis
Washington: Tommy Fleetwood's disappointment at another failure to secure his first PGA Tour victory has been tempered by confirmation he has secured his place on Europe's Ryder Cup team.
The English golfer went into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis on Sunday with a one-shot lead. But a poor finish saw him miss out on a playoff by a stroke and lose the chance to add a PGA Tour title to his wins around the world.
The playoff was won by Justin Rose, who has also booked his place at Bethpage Black in New York for the Sept. 26-28 showdown.
“Amazing to have both of these guys back on the Team. They bring so much both on and off the course. Let's Go!" Luke Donald, Europe's Ryder Cup captain, said on X on Monday above a photo of Fleetwood and Rose.
Fleetwood, who is set to make his fourth consecutive appearance for Europe, wrote on X: “Yes!!! Very proud.”