Live
- APPSC Forest Beat Officer Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online for 691 FBO & ABO Vacancies
- Building future-ready youth through practical learning and knowledge exchange
- Wordle Answer for July 15, 2025: Puzzle 1487 Hints and Solution Revealed
- Two killed after a tractor overturned in Srikakulam
- Bengaluru Auto-Rickshaw Fares Increased from August 1 New Rates Announced
- Rainy Season Plant Care: A Must-Know Guide for Garden Lovers
- Bihar Cabinet approves plan to provide one crore jobs in next five years ahead of Assembly elections
- Bengal post-poll violence case: Trinamool MLA, 2 councillors file anticipatory bail pleas at HC
- India women will be testing all departments before ODI WC: Anjum Chopra ahead of England series
- Kerala NCP defies national leadership's call to resign
Sachin and Ganguly Praise Team India After Lord’s Test Loss to England
India lost the third Test at Lord’s and the series 2-1 against England Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly praised India’s fight and strong performance despite the defeat
In a close third Test at Lord’s, Team India tried their best but could not win the match. They lost to England.
Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly praised the Indian team for their strong fight even though they lost.
Sachin Tendulkar mentioned about the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. He also praised England for winning the match and congratulated both teams for a good game.
Sourav Ganguly said it was an exciting Test match. He was sad that India lost the series. Dada appreciated the efforts of India in all three matches and liked Jadeja’s strong batting. Ganguly said he is proud of the team’s effort even though they lost.
England’s series win is a big achievement. But India’s courage and hard work have earned respect from fans and cricket experts.