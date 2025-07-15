Sachin and Ganguly Praise Team India After Lord’s Test Loss to England

In a close third Test at Lord’s, Team India tried their best but could not win the match. They lost to England.

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly praised the Indian team for their strong fight even though they lost.

Sachin Tendulkar mentioned about the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. He also praised England for winning the match and congratulated both teams for a good game.

Sourav Ganguly said it was an exciting Test match. He was sad that India lost the series. Dada appreciated the efforts of India in all three matches and liked Jadeja’s strong batting. Ganguly said he is proud of the team’s effort even though they lost.

England’s series win is a big achievement. But India’s courage and hard work have earned respect from fans and cricket experts.