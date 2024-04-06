SAI Shakti Team crowned champion of Sub-junior Women's Hockey League

Live
SAI Shakti Team beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 3-2 in a thrilling final to win the title in the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium here on Saturday. Meanwhile, SAI Bal Team defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 5-1 to finish in third place.
Lucknow: SAI Shakti Team beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 3-2 in a thrilling final to win the title in the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium here on Saturday. Meanwhile, SAI Bal Team defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 5-1 to finish in third place.
In the final of the tournament, the SAI Shakti Team defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 3-2. Khushi (13’, 20’) netted a brace for SAI Shakti Team in the first half before Neharika Toppo (39’) reduced the goal deficit for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre to one with a penalty stroke in the third quarter.
Karuna (45’) then converted a penalty corner for SAI Shakti Team at the end of the same quarter to take the score to 3-1. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre captain Sweety Kujur (57’) scored with just a few minutes left on the clock to give her team a chance at making a comeback, but the SAI Shakti Team held onto their lead to win the Finals 3-2.
SAI Bal Team wins bronze
In the 3rd/4th classification match, SAI Bal Team defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 5-1. Sukarmani Mundu (4’, 8’) scored a brace while Lalpeksangi (20’), Shanti Horo (53’) and Laltlanchhungi (56’) scored a goal each for SAI Bal Team. The solitary goal for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy came from Diya (57’).
In the 5th/6th classification match, Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur defeated HAR Hockey Academy 2-1. Diksha (4’) opened the scoring for HAR Hockey Academy in the first quarter but a brace from Madhu Sidar (20’, 27’) ensured a fifth-place finish for Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur.
In the 7th/8th classification match, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 5-0. Tamanna (18’, 54’) and Nisha Saini (19’, 47’) scored braces while Captain Annu (44’) scored a goal for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy.