Satwik-Chirag to spearhead India's challenge in Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong: India’s top shuttlers are set for another big week as the Hong Kong Open Super 500 begins on Tuesday, with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty once again leading the charge following their bronze medal finish at the World Championships in Paris.

Currently ranked world No. 3, the duo have been India’s most reliable performers on the BWF Tour this season, registering multiple semifinal finishes across India, Malaysia, China and Singapore. Seeded eighth here, they start against Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who showed flashes of her best form with a commanding win over China’s Wang Zhi Yi at the Worlds before falling in the quarterfinals, opens her campaign against Denmark’s Line Christophersen.

Former world No. 6 Lakshya Sen, still searching for form after finishing fourth at the Paris Olympics, takes on Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei. Sen has endured a series of narrow losses and fitness setbacks, including a first-round exit at the Worlds against top seed Shi Yu Qi.

Veteran HS Prannoy, who pushed Denmark’s Anders Antonsen to the limit in Paris, will meet Japan’s fifth seed Kodai Naraoka, in another challenging opener.

Youngster Ayush Shetty, crowned US Open champion earlier this year, faces a tough test first up against China’s Lu Guang Zu.

In women’s singles, Anupama Upadhyaya faces fourth seed Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan, while Rakshitha Ramraj runs into Thailand’s fifth seed and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon.

In doubles action, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi compete in men’s doubles, while Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda feature in women’s doubles.

Mixed doubles sees Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, fresh from a World Championships quarterfinal finish, up against Chinese Taipei’s Chen Cheng Kuan and Hsu Yin-Hui. Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani face the daunting task of playing second seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China.

The qualifiers bring an all-Indian battle as former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth takes on Tharun Mannepalli. Srikanth, notably, remains the only Indian to reach a Super 500 final this year, finishing runner-up at the Malaysia Masters.

Elsewhere, Kiran George faces Malaysia’s Cheam June Wei, while S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian takes on Canada's Wang Yue Hang.