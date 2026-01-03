Shashank steers TCA Hanamkonda to final

TCA Hanamkonda stormed into the final with a five-wicket victory over TCA Bhadradri in the first semifinal of the TCA Telangana Gold Cup 2025 East Zone League at the Kakatiya University Grounds in Warangal on Day 7 here on Friday.

Batting first, TCA Bhadradri posted a competitive 178 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on a splendid 94 from Ritwik and a valuable 39 from Aryan. For Hanamkonda, KS Krishna was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 39.

In reply, TCA Hanamkonda chased down the target with three balls to spare, finishing at 179 for 5 in 19.3 overs. Vishnudas Shashank anchored the innings with a match-winning unbeaten 85, displaying composure and clean stroke play under pressure. He received good support from Syed Sonu, who contributed 32 runs.

K Jeevan fought back for Bhadradri with 2 for 41, but Hanamkonda held their nerve to seal the win. Vishnudas Shashank was named Player of the Match for his decisive knock.

1st Semifinal Brief scores

TCA Bhadradri 178/6 in 20 Overs ( Ritwik 94, Aryan 39, KS Krishna 2/39) lost to TCA Hanamkonda 179/5 in 19.3 Overs (Shashank 85*, Syed Sonu 32, K Jeevan 2/41) by 5 wickets