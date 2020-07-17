Shooters want ‘compulsory’ tag removed from NRAI camp

Kolkata: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) may have to remove the 'compulsory' tag from their plans of holding a camp for Olympic-bound shooters as many are still not sure about travelling for the same keeping in the mind the current COVID-19 scenario.

The NRAI on Tuesday announced that they will be conducting the camp from August 1, and it will be compulsory for all 32 selected shooters to attend the camp.

The NRAI has said they would be conducting the camp in a bio-secure environment, but leading shooters of the country are not convinced.

"We did not get a formal mail or something regarding this. Even if all safety procedures are there, still will anyone take responsibility if someone gets COVID-19?" a top Tokyo-bound shooter told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

"Travelling to Delhi is another thing. So many things need to be taken care of. They should first release a domestic calendar that a camp would have been better for us to plan. Anyway we are all training at home so that is not an issue," the shooter added.

"I think they (NRAI) will make it optional after a few days," said another shooter.

"There are so many shooters who live around Delhi. But shooters like us who stay in another state can sometimes have to take two flights to reach Delhi. That is risky at this stage. At the range, we will be taken care of and I am confident of that. But it is only the travelling part," added the shooter.

Coaches are expected to have a word with NRAI, some shooters said, about removing the 'compulsory' part from the camp keeping in mind the health crisis.