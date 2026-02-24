With advent of spring, Kolkata, south Bengal record this year's first rain

Kolkata: With the advent of spring, Kolkata and south Bengal districts on Tuesday received this year's first rain, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

Kolkata and its surrounding areas recorded light to moderate rain which started from 4 a.m. Along with this, scattered rain occurred in various districts.

According to Weather Department officials, the rain will occur in the areas for next few days.At the same time, there will be no significant change in temperature in north and south Bengal in the next seven days, it said.

"Light to moderate rain may occur in several districts of south Bengal from today onwards. There is also a possibility of thunderstorm and gusty winds in some places. Kolkata will not be left out either. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day. There is a possibility of light rain later in the day," said the Meteorologiccal Department official.

According to him, light to moderate rain is predicted in some parts of Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts. Along with this, thundershowers and gusty winds will blow. The wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

"The low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal has brought in the rain. The cyclone formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjacent Indian Ocean region has already turned into a low pressure. It is currently located in the central south Bay of Bengal and is slowly moving north and northwest. Later, it will move towards the east Indian Ocean and southwest Bay of Bengal," said the official.

However, the situation is different in north Bengal. The weather office has predicted that there may be light to moderate fog in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur districts for the next two-three days. There is no possibility of a major change in the temperature for now, but the mercury may increase by about 2 degrees Celsius over the weekend, it said.

"The low pressure may also affect north Bengal later this week. There is a possibility of light rain and thundershowers in some hilly areas, including Kalimpong," it said.