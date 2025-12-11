  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

Shooting League to be held from Feb 16 to 26

  • Created On:  11 Dec 2025 1:20 PM IST
Shooting League to be held from Feb 16 to 26
X

The inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI) will be held from February 16 to 26 next year, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said on Wednesday.

The dates have been finalised in alignment with the International Shooting Sport Federation’s (ISSF) 2026 calendar to avoid clashes with major international competitions. The league had previously been deferred to early 2026.

The franchise-based league will feature several top Indian and international shooters competing in a mixed-team format across pistol, rifle and shotgun disciplines.

“The SLI is a milestone for our sport, franchise-built, athlete-first, and aligned to the global calendar to maximise participation,” NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said in a release.

“With mixed-team formats, compelling storylines, and a premium broadcast, we’re set to deliver a world-class opening season that welcomes international stars and inspires India’s next generation.”

Tags

Shooting League of IndiaNRAIISSF CalendarMixed-Team Shooting FormatFranchise Sports League India
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Gold outperforms other asset classes with 15 pc returns in 20 years

Gold outperforms other asset classes with 15 pc returns in 20 years

National News

More
Share it
X