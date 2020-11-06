Show 41 NSFs are complying with Sports Code: HC to Sports Ministry

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Sports Ministry to show that the 41 National Sports Federations (NSFs), which were recently granted recognition, were complying to the Sports Code.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Najmi Waziri passed the order while it was hearing a petition filed by advocate Rahul Mehra challenging the recognition granted to 41 NSFs. The court has listed the matter for January 8, 2021.

Mehra through his plea challenged the alleged inaction of the Ministry of Sports in respect of the maladministration of NSFs, including the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and the decisions dated October 3, October 6, October 9, October 19 and October 20 of the respondent whereby the respondent granted recognition to a total of 41 NSFs.

He also submitted that the impugned decisions are contrary to the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 (Sports Code), and have been issued in a wholly arbitrary manner.

He further submitted that the failure of the Sports Ministry to initiate appropriate action against NSFs that are in violation of the Sports Code is wholly illegal, inasmuch as the respondent is bound to initiate appropriate proceedings and suspend or derecognise any NSF that is not in compliance with the provisions of the Sports Code.