Shreyanka Patil, Priya Mishra ruled out of India A women's tour of Australia

Mumbai: Shreyanka Patil and Priya Mishra have been ruled out of India A’s upcoming tour of Australia due to injuries, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Thursday.

The duo's participation was subject to fitness clearance. "Both players remain under the care of the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence and are currently undergoing their Return-to-Play protocols," the BCCI said in a statement.

Shreyanka has been sidelined for some time now. She initially suffered a finger injury during the Women's Asia Cup in July last year but managed to feature in the T20 World Cup held in the UAE in October. However, another injury ruled her out of the 2025 edition of the WPL.

With both Shreyanka and Priya unavailable, Bengal batter Dhara Gujjar and Uttarakhand allrounder Prema Rawat have been drafted into the squad for all three formats. Dhara was previously named in the one-day and four-day squads while Prema had only been picked for the T20s.

Additionally, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been added to the one-day squad. She represented Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025 and, more recently, featured in two tour matches against the ECB Development Women's XI.

India’s multi-format tour of Australia begins with the T20I series in Mackay from August 7 to 10, followed by ODIs in Norths on August 13, 15, and 17. The tour concludes with a four-day match at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, starting August 21.

Radha Yadav will lead the team across all formats, with Shafali Verma also named in each squad.

India A’s updated T20 Squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (WK), Raghvi Bist, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Dhara Gujjar.

India A’s updated One-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat, Yastika Bhatia.

India A’s updated Multi-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat.



