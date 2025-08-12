Shubman Gill, Sophie Dunkley named ICC Players of the Month for July

Dubai: India Test captain Shubman Gill and England spinner Sophia Dunkley have been named the ICC men's and women's Player of the Month for July, respectively.

Gill has landed the Player of the Month award after a stiff competition from England Test skipper Ben Stokes and South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. This is his fourth Player of the Month honour, having won previously in February this year and in January and September 2023.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a remarkable month in July, piling up 567 runs at an outstanding average of 94.50 across three Tests, smashing a double hundred and two hundreds in six outings.

It was Gill's first tour as India's Test captain, and he said it was a nice honour to be recognised.

"It feels great to be named the ICC Player of the Month for July. This time it holds a lot more significance since it has come for my performances during my first Test series as captain. The double ton in Birmingham is obviously something I will cherish forever and will be one of the highlights of my tour to England.

"The Test series against England was a learning experience for me as captain and we had some outstanding performances from both sides, which I am sure players from both sides will remember for a long time. I would like to thank the jury for selecting me for this award and my teammates who have been with me during the course of this exciting series. I look forward to continuing my form in the season ahead and bring more laurels for the country," Gill said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sophia Dunkley’s consistent run with the bat has seen her clinch the ICC Women’s Player of the Month honour for the first time. She edged out strong competition from England teammate Sophie Ecclestone and Ireland captain Gaby Lewis for the monthly award.

The 27-year-old had a quiet start to the month in the second T20I against India in Bristol. However, she bounced back in style in the next match, showcasing her class with a commanding 75 off 53 balls - a knock that proved vital in England's narrow six-run victory.

Across the four T20Is, Dunkley amassed 144 runs at an average of 36, striking at an impressive 134.57. Her form carried into the ODIs, where she scored 126 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 91.97 - capping off a solid all-round month with the bat for the in-form England batter.

Speaking on winning the award, Dunkley said, "I am delighted to win the ICC Player of the Month award off the back of a really hard-fought series against India.

“We would have loved to have won the series but I think we’ll take a lot from it moving towards the ICC Women’s World Cup. India deserved their win and it was a great series to be a part of."