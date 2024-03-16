Six Indian Athletes Partners with Britannia to Fuel India's Hunger for Gold

Britannia, India’s leading biscuit brand launched a campaign which encourages a hunger for sports beyond India’s favourite religion - cricket. Britannia recruited Talented.Agency to conceptualise a new vision for India, one that is as inclusive as it is hopeful and it was done in partnership with JSW Sports. Thus born was #HungryForGold – their latest campaign featuring six of India’s elite athletes representing diverse sports, genders and states across the country.





Hungry For Gold film can be viewed here

#HungryForGold. boasts of a deep on-pack integration with the six biggest biscuit brands of Britannia, where consumers can scan and play various games on hungryforgold.com such as Javelin, Boxing, Badminton etc. represented by the athletes. The campaign, centred around ‘Britannia Khao, Paris Jao’ allows the consumers who top the leaderboard with these games to get a chance to go to Paris. The two-month campaign is being amplified across digital, social, OTT, CTV, OOH and various other platforms.



The campaign has been conceptualised by Talented.Agency and JSW Sports, the mobile game on hungryforgold.com has been developed by Big City Promotions and the production house for the films is Rooted Films.



Divyanshu Singh, Chief Operating Officer, JSW Sports exclaimed, “At JSW Sports we have been pioneering the rise of emerging and non-cricket sports for close to a decade now, and we are firm believers in the power these sporting disciplines and athletes have from a marketing, advertising and public interest point of view. Britannia have been behind some of the most memorable and successful sports campaigns in the past, and Hungry For Gold - in the same vein - has all the makings of a legacy campaign. We are excited to have played our part in it, and are confident that it will be a big success.”



Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited, said “I am thrilled to unveil our latest marketing endeavor 'Hungry For Gold.' In a nation where cricket often dominates the spotlight, our aim is to ignite a fervent hunger for excellence beyond the cricket pitch. By partnering with six remarkable athletes and integrating an engaging gaming promotion, we are not only showcasing their incredible journeys but also fostering a deeper appreciation for sports like Badminton, Javelin, Steeplechase, and beyond. With our vast reach touching millions of Indian lives daily, we aspire to instil pride in every Indian and inspire a nation hungry for victory in all arenas.”



