Sri Lanka Wins Maiden Women's Asia Cup Title against India

In a historic triumph, Sri Lanka clinched their first Women's Asia Cup title after defeating India by 8 wickets in a thrilling final held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, India set a competitive target of 165 runs, closing their innings at 165 for 6 in the allotted 20 overs. Despite a solid start, the Indian batting lineup struggled to accelerate, leaving Sri Lanka with a manageable target.

The Sri Lankan chase began on a shaky note as they lost their captain, Chamari Athapaththu, for 61 runs in the 12th over. However, Harshita Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari quickly turned the tide in their favor. After facing criticism for dropping two catches earlier, Harshita redeemed herself with an impressive half-century, going on to play a pivotal role in the innings alongside Dilhari.

Their partnership proved crucial as they steered Sri Lanka to victory in the 19th over, electrifying the packed crowd in Dambulla. With this win, Sri Lanka not only secured the championship but also marked a significant achievement in women's cricket.