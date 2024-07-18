Sub-jr Men, Women North Zone Hockey: Haryana, U.P, Uttarakhand and Punjab win

Jhansi (U.P): Hockey Uttarakhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh secured victories in the women’s category, while Hockey Punjab registered a win in the men’s category on the fourth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

Hockey Uttarakhand took on Hockey Himachal in the first match of the day and won 3-2 in the Women’s category. The goal scorers for Hockey Uttarakhand were Mansi Katariya (39’) and Shivani Kumari (51’, 54’), while Shikha Saini (12’) and Navneet Kaur (30’) scored for Hockey Himachal.

In the second match of the day, Haryana took on Punjab and beat them 10-1. For Hockey Haryana, Nancy Saroha (5’, 48’), Manjinder (13’, 33’), Chanchal (24’), Kaphi (30’), Mahi (42’), Harshita (45’, 45’) and Himanshi (60’) got on the scoresheet, while for Hockey Punjab, Rashmeen Kaur (39’) was the lone goal scorer.

In the last match of the day in the women’s category, Uttar Pradesh Hockey were up against Hockey Chandigarh. Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the match 6-0. For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Vibha Katiyar (18’), Payal Sonakar (27’, 37’, 52’), Naincy Singh (39’), and Akansha Mitra (45’) were the goal scorers.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, Delhi Hockey took on Hockey Punjab. Hockey Punjab won the match by 5-0. For Hockey Punjab, Akash Deep (14', 25'), Mandeep Singh (16', 52') and Diljit Singh (58') were the goalscorers.