Suruchi wins back-to-back WC gold; Manu bags silver

Lima: Teenaged shooter Suruchi Inder Singh continued her impressive form by securing her second consecutive ISSF World Cup gold in the 10m air pistol event. Suruchi, 18, displayed remarkable consistency throughout the competition, posting a score of 243.6 in the final to leave her teammate, Manu Bhaker, 1.3 points behind and secure the top spot. The Jhajjar-based shooter had already won her maiden World Cup gold in the season’s opening global event earlier, and she has now further cemented her place among the best. Manu Bhaker, who won a silver, added another podium finish to her illustrious career, while China’s Yao Qianxun took the bronze.

India’s strong performance in the women’s 10m air pistol event ensured that the country dominated the podium, with the men’s 10m air pistol competition also seeing Indian success earlier, as Saurabh Chaudhary won a bronze.

In the qualification round, Suruchi and Manu were clear frontrunners, with Suruchi taking the second spot after shooting 582, and Manu in fourth with 578. They were followed by Sainyam, the third Indian in the fray, who qualified in 11th place with a score of 571.

The final saw Suruchi perform at an exceptional level, quickly moving into second place after the initial five shots. Yao Qianxun initially led, while Manu was in fourth place. After the second series of five shots, Suruchi surged ahead and moved into second, with Manu holding steady in fourth. Despite a strong performance from Meng Yufei of China, Suruchi’s consistency in the latter stages of the final made the difference. A couple of impressive high 10s in the final rounds ensured that Suruchi pulled ahead of Manu, who had a few mid-to-low 9s in her 16th and 17th shots, costing her the gold.

With just two shots remaining, Suruchi held a 0.7 point lead over Manu, ultimately clinching the gold, while Yao overtook Julieta Jimenez to take bronze.

Suruchi’s victory extends her sensational run, which began at the nationals in December last year. Earlier in the competition, she had also won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Saurabh Chaudhary in Buenos Aires.

India’s dominance in the event placed them at the top of the medal tally, with three medals—gold, silver, and bronze.