T20 WC: When and where to watch India vs England semifinal

The knockout lineup for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is now complete, with four top contenders gearing up for the semi-finals. India secured their spot in the last four following a nail-biting victory over the West Indies in their final Super 8 clash.

Sanju Samson struck an unbeaten 97 to guide India to the semis with a five-wicket victory over the West Indies at Eden Gardens. England finished first in the Super 8 Group 2 standings after winning all three of their matches. This confirmed their semifinal match against defending champions and co-hosts India, who are placed second in Super 8s Group 1.

In their recent meetings, India has had the upper hand. They won nine of the last 12 T20 matches against England, including five of the most recent six.

India and England have faced each other in the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cups. In 2024, India made up for their earlier loss with a strong 68-run victory against the team led by Jos Buttler in the semi-final. However, in the 2022 tournament, England took control and handed Rohit Sharma’s team a heavy 10-wicket defeat in the semi-final.

The first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Venue, time and streaming details-

T20 World Cup 2026 India vs England semifinal: Venue

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the second semi-final clash between India and England.

T20 World Cup 2026 India vs England semifinal: Time

India vs England semifinal will begin 7:00 PM (IST) and 1:30 PM (GMT) with the toss taking place 30 minutes before the starting time on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2026 India vs England semifinal: Live Telecast

Live television coverage of the India vs England ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

T20 World Cup 2026 India vs England semifinal: Live Streaming

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.

England: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.